Adventures by Disney Announces First-Ever Dedicated Expedition Cruises

Voyages to Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands offer families a unique way to explore some of the world’s most fascinating ecological wonders

GLENDALE, Calif. (Jan. 13, 2021) — Families will journey to some of the world’s most wondrous and sought-after destinations when they set sail on all-new Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises. With voyages to Antarctica beginning in late 2021 and to the Galapagos Islands in 2022, guests will embark on exhilarating adventures across breathtaking, remote landscapes while enjoying a leisurely voyage with family-focused activities curated by the travel experts at Disney.

Sailing aboard intimate, purpose-built ships specially designed to access remote destinations, guests will discover pristine natural lands and diverse wildlife throughout a broad range of excursions. With nature at the heart of every experience, expert naturalists and Adventure Guides will bring the stories of these regions to life both on land and at sea, connecting families with the ecological wonders around them.

Bookings open to the public on Jan. 22, 2021. More details on Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises can be found on the Expedition Cruising with Disney page of AdventuresByDisney.com.

Family Expedition Cruises to the White Continent

With the introduction of the Antarctica expedition cruise, Adventures by Disney now offers family vacation experiences across all seven continents. Scheduled for 2021 and 2022, two 12-day, 11-night Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruises will sail with PONANT, a leader in luxury polar expeditions.

Following an overnight stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the adventure begins at the southernmost tip of Argentine Patagonia, where guests will visit the resort town of Ushuaia, take a scenic train ride and explore the Tierra del Fuego National Park, travel by catamaran through the Beagle Channel and visit the historical settlement, Estancia Harberton. After navigating through the Drake Passage, the journey continues in the awe-inspiring landscapes of Antarctica, where each day brings a new adventure. Guests will embark on daily boat excursions and hike along the continent’s shorelines, catching glimpses of native wildlife like seabirds, penguins and seals in their natural habitat. With offshore activities defined by nature, every wildlife viewing will be unique to the sailing.

Pre-cruise Vacation in Buenos Aires

Travelers can add even more adventure to their Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruise with the Buenos Aires Escape. This four-day, three-night guided group experience will highlight must-see attractions as well as the hidden gems of Argentina’s capital. Guests will enjoy the countryside tradition of horseback riding while visiting a local estancia and also become immersed in the cosmopolitan culture of the “Paris of South America” as they dance the tango and stroll the charming streets of Buenos Aires.

Family Expedition Cruises in the Enchanted Isles

On the Adventures by Disney Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise, families will island-hop from one extraordinary adventure to the next with five nine-day, eight-night sailings aboard the boutique expedition ship, the Galapagos Legend.

On excursions led by naturalists, adventurers will discover the archipelago’s spectacular vistas and remarkable diversity of plant and animal species, with possible sightings of thealbatross, frigatebird, blue-footed booby, giant tortoise, marine iguana and Galapagos penguin. Trip highlights include snorkelingin turquoise waters inhabited by sea lions, reef fish and sea turtles; hiking across the islands’ diverse terrain; and paddling in transparent kayaks along sheltered coves.

Families will also get a taste of culture in the islands as they try their hand at making fresh sugar cane juice at a family farm, discover local crafts with artisans-in-training at a local bazaar, demonstrate their fancy footwork in a game of soccer and visit a coffee plantation, where the plants are grown in the island’s rich volcanic soil.

Three routes are scheduled for the Adventures by Disney Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise in 2022.

Departing Feb. 9, the north and south Galapagos itinerary includes excursions to the islands of San Cristobal, Espanola, Floreana, Santa Cruz, Genovesa and Santa Fe.

Departing March 6, July 10 and Aug. 7, the south and east Galapagos itinerary includes excursions to the islands of South Plaza, North Seymour, San Cristobal, Espanola, Floreana and Santa Cruz.

Departing Dec. 18, the north and west Galapagos itinerary includes excursions to the islands of Baltra, Genovesa, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Mosquera, Santiago, Rabida, Isabela and Fernandina.

Expedition Cruising Designed for the Family

On all Adventures by Disney expedition cruises, families will relax and play together aboard an intimate expedition ship as a team of Adventure Guides lead engaging programming for adults and Junior Adventurers alike. Special presentations by naturalists will further immerse travelers in the stories of the ecosystems around them, and onselect sailings, Disney animal and photography experts will host conversations and hands-on workshops about wildlife, conservation and travel photography.

More Opportunities for Families to Sail in 2022: River Cruise Departures Return

In addition to launching brand-new expedition cruises, Adventures by Disney’s popular river cruise vacations return to Europe with itineraries along the Danube, Rhine and Seine Rivers. New for 2022, specialty National Geographic Photography Sailings along the Seine River will offer photo-driven excursions with National Geographic photographers. Sailing with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line, these all-inclusive voyages are filled with active and immersive experiences in enchanting European destinations.

With exceptional service, storytelling and authentic cultural experiences, Adventures by Disney expedition and river cruises are designed to appeal to the interests and needs of the entire family, allowing parents, grandparents and young adventurers to discover the world together on a voyage of a lifetime.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit AdventuresByDisney.com, call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.

