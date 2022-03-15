All of Utah’s 9 Lagoon Roller Coasters Ranked from Worst to First

We use the word “worst” lightly, because as any good coaster fanatic would tell you…there really are no bad roller coasters!

According to a recent survey, 71% of Americans are already planning a leisure trip for this year. Maybe you’re taking one big family vacation or maybe you’re looking to do a series of long weekends so you can go more places. If a series of short road trips are in order, Lagoon in Farmington, UT is a great choice! It’s less than five hours away, packs in thrills on the rides, chills on the waterslides and a chance to grab some good Oktoberfest-esque grub at Lagoon’s Biergarten. The Biergarten is actually open and serving up delicious meals now and jumping on the rides isn’t so far away. Opening day is planned for March 26, 2022!

While the park has some great rides there that aren’t coasters (Odysea, we’re looking at you for being the hero of a very hot day at Frightmares last year,) they’re definitely the highlight of the park! That’s why we decided to rank them all! It was challenging to do because there is no such thing as a bad coaster at Lagoon. All of them are great in their own way!

Lagoon’s Nine Thrilling Roller Coasters Ranked Worst to First

The Treasure Valley doesn’t have its own amusement park, but a weekend trip to Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah is totally doable over a weekend! Here are the nine coasters waiting for you when you arrive! (By the way, we use the word “worst” loosely. There’s really no such thing as a bad coaster.)

KEEP READING: The Most Terrifying Attraction in Idaho and Its Neighboring States

MSN recently broke down the most terrifying attraction in every state in the country. Here’s a look at what might cause your heart to pound in Idaho and its neighboring states!

5 Cheap and Sunny Beach Vacations to Take From Boise in March

Getting stir crazy in Boise? According to Kayak, these are the five cheapest beach flights to take out of BOI this March.

Source link