Search
HomeVideosUniversal Studios
AMC's The Walking Dead Returns to Halloween Horror Nights 24

AMC's The Walking Dead Returns to Halloween Horror Nights 24

ThrillNetworkMarch 21, 2020 8:50 am 0



Executive Producer Greg Nicotero talks about the terrifying return of AMC’s The Walking Dead to Halloween Horror Nights 24. This all-new horror experience will be the largest maze ever built in the history of Halloween Horror Nights, with more scareactors than ever before.

[view the video on Youtube]

CATEGORIES
TAGS
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Disqus ( )