Busch Gardens Brings Park to Fans While Closed

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Busch Gardens brings park to fans online

Theme parks shared Facebook Live of its cheetah cubs

Animal care staff shared facts about the animals

But the theme park is finding ways to bring the park to fans.

Busch Gardens is posting videos and pictures on its social media channels so fans can still experience the park.

On Thursday, Busch Gardens shared a Facebook Live of its cheetah cubs Chase and Dash. During the video, animal care staff shared facts about the cheetahs and answered viewer questions.

Busch Gardens said it will be sharing more from the parks in the coming days.

