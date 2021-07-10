**** Please visit the themeparks official websites for their latest guidelines and openings ****

Breadcrumb Trail Links

News Local News

The attraction last opened in the summer of 2019 and was closed for 2020.

Author of the article:

Staff Reporter Photo by Pat McGrath /Postmedia

Article content

Limoges’ popular Calypso Waterpark is open for business, but visitors should prepare for some COVID-19 related measures.

Article content

The attraction last opened in the summer of 2019 and was closed for 2020.

The province’s stage two of reopening permits the attraction to open at about 25 per cent of capacity.

All tickets must be purchased or reserved online, even for seasons pass owners.

Some of the attractions, such as water guns, Jungle Challenge attraction and some water toys will not be available.

Only members of the same social bubble will be allowed to ride on slides requiring multi-person rafts.

While most restaurant services will be available, the Kongo Resto will remain close for the season. Clients can bring their own picnic lunches.

All other COVID-19 measures are in effect, including maintaining a two-metre distance from other people not in your bubble, and wearing a mask or face shield when distance is difficult to maintain. Note: Do not wear a mask in water, it can make breathing difficult when wet.

For more information, check the Calypso website at https://www.calypsopark.com/en/ .

Or by phone, 613-443-9995, or Twitter, info@calypsopark.com Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Source link

**** Please visit the themeparks official websites for their latest guidelines and openings ****

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Email



Like this: Like Loading...