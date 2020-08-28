Cedar Point getting rid of a fan favorite thrill ride for future expansion





SANDUSKY, OH – Get your last rides on this fan favorite at Cedar Point while you still can. The amusement park is getting rid of its Witches’ Wheel attraction.

The fast spinning ride, which is located near Magnum, will shut down for good on Monday, September 3, 2018. Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark says the ride’s closing is “in the interest of future expansion.” What that means will remain a secret for now.

EVERYTHING NEW AT CEDAR POINT IN 2018

The Witches’ Wheel debuted in 1977. 24 million people have spun around on this attraction which moves so fast, only positive g-forces keep riders in their seats as they spin at an almost vertical angle.

Cedar Point debuted Steel Vengeance in 2018, the world’s tallest, fastest and longest steel/hybrid coaster. Some have ranked it as the top coaster at the park and one of the top coasters in the world. Here was our wild ride on Steel Vengeance before it opened to the public.





Source link