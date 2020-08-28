Cedar Point to remove Witches’ Wheel





Change is once again in the air at America’s Roller Coast.

Witches’ Wheel, which has been spinning riders upside-down at Cedar Point since 1977, is set to close after the Summer season.

Cedar Point announced on its blog the final day of operations for Witches’ Wheel will be Labor Day, Sept. 3, 2018.

The reason will be to make room for future expansion.

Those with the park have hinted something new will move into the space, but they write, “We’re not ready to say.”

.







Source link