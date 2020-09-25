Disney Cruise Line and Adventures by Disney Experiences Named “Best for Families” in the Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year

ORLANDO, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2019) – Today, Cruise Critic announced the results of its annual Editors’ Picks Awards with Disney Cruise Line and Adventures by Disney named “Best for Families” in the ocean and river categories. This is the fourth consecutive year that Disney’s cruise line and river cruise experiences have been recognized by Cruise Critic’s global panel of experts.

“The Disney brand is synonymous with family fun and entertainment, and we strive to deliver unforgettable vacation experiences at every opportunity, for the young and young at heart,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Signature Experiences. “Our talented cast and crew members are at the heart of all we do,whether they make magic on the high seas or in destinations around the world.”

The Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards are determined by an international team of editors, and are based on the cruise lines and ships they feel best represent excellence in the industry. Cruise Critic is the ultimate online cruise resource with expert advice on everything from choosing a ship to planning activities in ports of call around the world.

“Disney’s cruise offerings are perennial favorites for families – both with our editors and travelers themselves,” said Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic. “Disney’s consistent commitment to delivering an incredible family vacation for every member of the family – whether that’s through the kid-friendly areas and programming onboard, or adult-only venues that give grown-ups their own chance to get away for a bit – earns Disney top marks. Every member of the family is valued from the oldest to the youngest, with stellar service, fantastic entertainment and programs, and plenty of areas onboard to have the best vacation ever.”

For the full details of this year’s winners, visit 2019 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards.

Disney Cruise Line blends the magic of Disney entertainment with the excitement of ocean cruising, offering incredible onboard experiences and itineraries to the sun-drenched destinations of the Caribbean year-around and awe-inspiring seasonal sailings throughout Alaska and Europe. Most Caribbean itineraries also include a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s award-winning private island in The Bahamas. Plus, for the first time next year, Disney Cruise Line will set sail from New Orleans onboard the Disney Wonder. The world of “The Princess and the Frog” is brought to life like never before onboard the Disney Wonder, which features exciting new enhancements, including the addition of a New Orleans-themed lounge that transports guests deeper into the heart of the city’s iconic French Quarter.

Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its horizons, with new ships scheduled for delivery in late 2021, 2022 and 2023. The name of the highly anticipated fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, Disney Wish, was recently announced along with the ship’s featured stern characters – Rapunzel and her feisty sidekick Pascal. The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and will set sail in January 2022. All three new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. For a look at the latest concepts, visit the Disney Parks Blog.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can contact their travel agent, visit disneycruise.comor call Disney Cruise Line at 888-DCL-2500. Travel agents can call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or visit disneytravelagents.com.

Adventures by Disney provides immersive, hassle-free group guided vacation experiences to destinations on six continents. Families traveling with Adventures by Disney receive exceptional service while taking part in extraordinary experiences at locations including the South African plains, the great cities of Europe, Costa Rica’s rich rainforest, the ruins of Pompeii and Machu Picchu, Australia’s Outback, the Great Wall of China, and some of America’s most iconic destinations.

In 2020, Adventures by Disney will offer more European river cruise sailings than ever before, including a record-breaking 26 departures along the Danube, Rhine, Seine and Rhône rivers. Sailing with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line, these all-inclusive vacations allow guests to explore the heart of Europe in a way that’s active, immersive and hassle free. To complement the increased selection of family vacations in 2020, nine river cruise departures are reserved exclusively for adults. Adventures by Disney will also launch new Escape itineraries in Paris, Amsterdam and Budapest, which can be booked as pre- or post-cruise stays or as standalone trips.

Offering Disney-trained Adventure Guides on each trip, engaging activities, VIP experiences and personal touches throughout, Adventures by Disney vacations are crafted to excite and delight everyone. Visit AdventuresByDisney.com to learn more.

