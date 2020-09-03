Disney Cruise Line Takes Top Spots in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Cruise Line Rankings

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2019) – For the seventh consecutive year, Disney Cruise Line has earned top spots in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Cruise Lines rankings, with first place awards in the Best Cruise Lines for Families and Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean categories. These prestigious rankings celebrate excellence in the cruise industry and identify the best cruise lines for a variety of traveler types in a range of regions.

“This important recognition from U.S. News & World Report highlights our focus on creating fun, immersive vacation experiences for every member of the family and delivering great service every step of the way,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line. “The energy and enthusiasm our Crew Members bring to their roles is the driving force behind why Disney is such a trusted name in cruising.”

The U.S. News & World Report ranks more than 150 cruise ships based on an analysis of expert and user opinions, utilizing a methodology that factors in health and approval ratings as well as reputation in the industry and variety of itineraries.

Disney Cruise Line blends the magic of Disney entertainment with the excitement of ocean cruising, offering incredible onboard experiences and itineraries to the sun-drenched destinations of the Caribbean year-around and awe-inspiring seasonal sailings throughout Alaska and Europe. Most Caribbean itineraries also include a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s award-winning private island in The Bahamas. Plus, for the first time next year, Disney Cruise Line will set sail from New Orleans onboard the Disney Wonder. The world of “The Princess and the Frog” is brought to life like never before onboard the Disney Wonder, which features exciting new enhancements, including the addition of a New Orleans-themed lounge that transports guests deeper into the heart of the city’s iconic French Quarter.

Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its horizons, with new ships scheduled for delivery in late 2021, 2022 and 2023. The name of the highly anticipated fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, Disney Wish, was recently announced along with the ship’s featured stern characters – Rapunzel and her feisty sidekick Pascal. The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and will set sail in January 2022. All three new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. For a look at the latest concepts, visit the Disney Parks Blog.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can contact their travel agent, visit disneycruise.com or call Disney Cruise Line at 888-DCL-2500. Travel agents can call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or visit disneytravelagents.com.

###