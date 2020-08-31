Disney Cruise Line to Provide Free Texting to Crew Members

New service allows crew members to easily stay connected with friends and family back home

CELEBRATION, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2019) – Today, Disney Cruise Line announced it will provide complimentary texting to crew members onboard its ships, making it easier for shipboard teams to stay connected to their loved ones while working away from home.

“We recognize how important it is for our crew members to be able to stay in touch with their families and friends, and we’re proud to provide this benefit,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line. “This is another way Disney continues to provide a great crew experience for our shipboard teams.”

Disney Cruise Line is the first major cruise line to provide this complimentary service. Crew members with iOS and Android devices will be able to send and receive text messages while onboard for free. The service will launch today onboard the Disney Magic and will be available fleet wide in the next few weeks.

Disney Cruise Line crew members represent more than 80 different nationalities. Crew members and Officers enjoy highly competitive benefits and employment advantages as well as ongoing training and development opportunities, as they sail aboard award-winning ships to the world’s most celebrated destinations. Recognized as the top cruise line for families and a leader in hospitality and entertainment, Disney Cruise Line offers unique career opportunities for those seeking to grow, innovate and succeed with one of the world’s most creative companies.

Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Disney Cruise Line features a fleet of four ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Guests can sail out of ports around the world on exciting itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe, among others.

###