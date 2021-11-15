Disney Park Bringing in New Mask Mandate Next Week

One of Europe’s leading vacation destinations, Disneyland Paris, will be updating its mask policy beginning November 15. This comes just shortly after the Disney Park updated its mask-wearing rules following the latest government guidance.

Disneyland Paris — fresh from celebrating Disney+ Day like Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and California’s Disneyland Resort — is currently in the midst of its holiday celebrations. With the new parade, Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade featuring Mickey & Friends, Disney Princesses, and even Santa Claus, as well as the stunning Christmas tree, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park is certainly set for the holidays.

Much like the new Disney Genie+ system in the U.S., select attractions at the Disney theme park also require the use of Disney Premier Access — the paid-for quick access ride system. Rides like Big Thunder Mountain in Frontierland, Star Tours: The Adventure Continue, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction are some examples of what can be experienced using Premier Access. All Guests need to do is link their Park ticket or Disney Hotel reservation, such as Disneyland Hotel or Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, on the official Disneyland Paris app!

Amid the worldwide pandemic, Disneyland Paris is requiring Guests visiting the destination to provide a Health Pass in line with French authorities’ guidance. In addition to the Health Pass, Guests aged 11+ must also wear a face mask in all parts of the Parks, each Disney Hotel, Golf Disneyland, and enclosed areas of Disney Village. In a new move from the French government, starting November 15, 2021, Disneyland Paris will now revert back to an early version of its face mask mandate and require Guests aged six and up to wear face coverings.

Per the Disneyland Paris website:

The wearing of an appropriate face covering remains mandatory for all our guests ages 11 and over (and in accordance with latest government recommendations and decision to require face covering in schools, face coverings will become mandatory from the age of six as of 15 November 2021). Guests will be required to wear a face covering at all times of the day at Disney Parks, Disney Hotels, Disney Village enclosed areas and Golf Disneyland. They will be able to temporarily remove their face coverings during meals and to take a picture with our Characters at the outdoor Selfie Points. All Cast Members and outside contractors will continue to wear a compliant face covering in all indoor and outdoor areas of the destination.

Prior to this Disneyland Paris only required Guests aged 11+ to follow the mandatory mask-wearing but the Disney Park did recommend that younger Guests still wear a mask for the most efficient health and safety experience.

This news comes in the wake of ongoing strikes and protests at Disneyland Paris. Last month, Cast Members at the Disney Hotel, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, went on strike, and reportedly “left children sleeping on the floor.” Shortly after, members of the CGT union began protesting in front of Disneyland Park icon, Sleeping Beauty Castle, and then most recently, these protests led to the central hub area of the Park being closed off possibly affecting entertainment using the area of the Disney theme park.

Disneyland Paris began it’s phased reopening on July 15, 2020, following an extended closure due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For all health and safety protocols and the enhanced measures at the Disney Park, click here.

Next year, beginning in March, Disneyland Paris will launch its 30th anniversary celebrations marking another huge moment for the Disney Parks portfolio — Walt Disney World is currently experiencing its 50th anniversary AKA The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Walt Disney Studios Park will also welcome the Walt Disney Company’s second Avengers Campus sometime in the near future.

