DisneyMagicMoments: Give a Round of Ap-paws for These ‘Best in Show’ Disney Merchandise Of-Fur-Ings on International Dog Day

We’re continuing our celebration of International Dog Day with some paw-sitively fur-bulous finds fetched especially for your favorite fido. And to show off the latest pup fashions and special items, a few furry friends are joining us from the pup park with favorites!

Disney doggy merchandise of-fur-ings are available for four-legged friends of all sizes and they include themed costumes, collars, leashes, tags, comfort harnesses, pet bowls and more.

As you can see, many of the paw-some products give a nod to classic characters like Mickey Mouse as well as films and attractions such as the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and Pixar’s “Up.”

Along with adorable dog costumes, here are a few other items you can find at Disney Tails at Disney Springs and at Disney Home in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort.

And of course, many more paw-ular products are also available at shopDisney.com!

Be sure to check back for more of these types of stories on the Disney Parks Blog and follow along using hashtags #DisneyMagicMoments, #NationalDogDay and #InternationalDogDay.