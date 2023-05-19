Fans demand Universal to close down experience, citing it is “worse than expected” expertise.

Credit: Universal Studios Orlando

Fast & Furious is without doubt one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, grossing over $6 billion up to now 22 years. Theoretically, a collection devoted to hurry and thrills ought to translate to a theme park attraction that’s equally adored. The actuality, nonetheless, is kind of the other.

Opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2015, Fast & Furious: Supercharged varieties part of the Park’s tram tour. The franchise’s Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) takes over the screens and diverts riders right into a warehouse to guard them from Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Mostly composed of screens – for which riders must put on 3D glasses – the addition obtained blended critiques that have been optimistic sufficient to ship the attraction to Universal Studios Florida.

There, nonetheless, reactions have been removed from blended. Fans have lengthy lamented the addition of yet one more screen-based attraction to the Park, with their sentiment so overwhelmingly adverse that Universal Creative Senior Vice President and CCO Thierry Coup later admitted that approving the Florida attraction was the “biggest mistake of [his] career.”

Now, Guests are pushing for the experience to lastly be faraway from the Park. After initially pondering the theme park neighborhood was “memeing” about Supercharged, consumer ENGROT not too long ago took to Reddit to declare the experience was “even worse than [they] imagined” and that “wasted the IP.”

Judging by the responses from fellow Universal followers, anti-Supercharged sentiment comes down to 2 foremost elements: a scarcity of thrills and a scarcity of funds.

“Universal took the cheap route on this one,” consumer Milla4Prez66 wrote. “Copying a piece of the Hollywood Studio Tour and trying to make a whole ride out of it. They also did this with the new Kong ride, but they at least added scenes and animatronics. Supercharged is the laziest and worst thing to ever happen at a Universal Park.”

The largest challenge is that it ought to’ve been really easy. Any high-speed attraction might’ve delivered the identical adrenaline rush Fast & Furious lives to encapsulate. As one consumer factors out, “Disney basically gave them a blueprint with Test Track.”

Instead, Universal changed two basic sights – Disaster!: A Major Motion Picture Ride…Starring You and Beetlejuice’s Rock and Roll Graveyard Revue – with a lackluster attraction that’s extra appreciated for its line than the experience itself.

“The line was hilarious once I rode the ride,” wrote consumer Jagermonsta. “The ride attendants know it’s a shit ride and are in on the joke. The ride itself was so bad, I laughed the entire time. There is nothing good about this ride. It’s short, terrible storyline, bad acting, bad effects, and those stupid ass screen projections for the whole thing. It wraps up all the bad stuff Universal does for rides all in one.”

UCFknight2016, agreed, writing: “I rode it when it was pretty new and thought the line was the best part. I don’t understand how you get rid of the Earthquake and Disaster rides and put something so much worse there.”

The line in query sees Guests welcomed by stay actors, who reveal the experience’s backstory and prep them for his or her avenue chase.

Now in its fifth 12 months of operation at Universal Orlando, Fast & Furious: Supercharged is greater than previous its use-by date. If latest strikes by Universal are something to go by, they comprehend it, too. Supercharged was the primary attraction confirmed for Universal Studios Beijing, solely to be quietly faraway from its lineup not lengthy after Florida’s opening.

A closure is already closely rumored for Universal Studios Hollywood, as is a Fast & Furious curler coaster. With all of the work happening at Universal Orlando Resort proper now, right here’s hoping a alternative for its most-hated attraction is a part of the brand new blueprint.

