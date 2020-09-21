Fried PB&J Sandwich from Halloween Horror Nights

This year will go down in Halloween Horror Nights history as the first year the event… isn’t… isn’t… ugh, I can’t even bring myself to say it. But, although we won’t be able to walk the foggy streets of Universal Studios Florida this fall, we’re whipping up ways to celebrate all things spooky from past to present. So, how do we fill the dark hole of despair that’s stricken the horror community? Food, obviously.

When I saw this tweet from fellow HHN fan @HHNstagram pop up on my feed, I went to our Food & Beverage team to see if they could resurrect an old recipe from the vault.

First step is to make the secret ingredient that makes this sandwich un-be-liev-a-ble! FUNNEL CAKE BATTER!

Funnel Cake Batter Recipe

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients: 1 ½ cups of whole milk

2 large eggs

2 cups of all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt Directions: In a large bowl, mix the milk and eggs together.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Next, stir the bowl of dry ingredients into the large bowl of wet ingredients and mix until smooth.

Set aside for later.

Now that your stomach is growling, let’s start making the sandwich.

Fried PB&J with Bananas Sandwich Recipe

Makes 1 tasty sandwich

Ingredients:

2 slices of thick cut, white bread

1 ½ tablespoons of creamy peanut butter

1 ½ tablespoons of grape jelly

½ banana sliced

1 teaspoon chocolate syrup

½ cup funnel cake batter

1 tablespoon of powdered sugar

Canola oil (I would get at least 48 oz.)

Directions:

Preheat a large, heavy bottomed pot or large fry pan with canola oil until it reaches 350 degrees (use a candy thermometer to check temp). You can also use a dutch oven or stock pot to fry as well. Whatever floats your boat… or in this case, sandwich. For the canola oil, you’ll want around 2 inches or so. You want to be able to fully submerge the sandwich in the oil. If you don’t have a candy thermometer (which I did not), you can tell the oil is ready when it’s shimmering with a whiff of smoke.

Spread creamy peanut butter evenly on one slice of bread.

Spread grape jelly evenly on another slice of bread.

Pause to lick any peanut butter or jelly you may have gotten on your fingers.

Slice the banana and place onto the piece of bread with the peanut butter.

Close sandwich and submerge into the bowl of funnel cake batter until completely covered.

Place the sandwich into the preheated oil but be careful! I recommend using tongs or a large slotted spoon.

Fry until golden brown on both sides.

Remove from oil and place onto paper towels to absorb the excess oil.

Drizzle as much chocolate syrup as you’d like and garnish with powdered sugar. I love A LOT of chocolate as you can probably tell in the picture!

Lastly, turn on the Halloween Horror Nights Spotify Playlist, close your eyes, and munch away. It’s almost like you’re back on the fog covered streets… almost.

What are some of your other favorite classic bites and drinks from Horror Nights past? Share in the comments below and maybe we can find a few more recipes from the vault. Don’t forget to share your spooky creations with us using #HHNForever on Twitter and Instagram!