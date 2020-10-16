Frozen Fan Fest Returns with the First-Ever Frozen Virtual Playdate

By Zach Johnson

One year after the global phenomenon of Disney’s Frozen 2 and its retail event took fans by storm, Frozen Fan Fest returns with exclusive content, digital adventures and new toys, apparel, games, books, and more inspired by the internationally acclaimed films from Walt Disney Animation Studios. This year, the highlight of Frozen Fan Fest will be an engaging Virtual Playdate hosted by Ayesha Curry that will air on October 18. The digital event will be available for one day only, offering families the ultimate Frozen 2 experience from the comfort of home. With a robust schedule of new and curated content, immersive activities, and more, fans will also get an exclusive first look at the trailer for Once Upon a Snowman, a Walt Disney Animation Studios short, before its starts streaming October 23 on Disney+.

“I’m thrilled to join in on all of the Frozen Fan Fest fun as the host of the first-ever Frozen Virtual Playdate,” said Curry. “We are big fans of Frozen 2 in our home, and I love that the film celebrates the importance of family, which is something that’s deeply important to me. I’m overjoyed to be a part of an event that offers families a fun a way to spend quality time together, all while enjoying the magic of Arendelle in their homes.”

The Frozen Virtual Playdate lineup boasts activities that will appeal to Frozen fans of all ages, from a sing-a-long and a choreographed dance lesson to an American Sign Language tutorial of “Show Yourself” and the unique opportunity to learn how to draw Olaf with Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, the directors of Once Upon a Snowman. Additional segments will feature new apparel, fashion accessories, bedding, toys, costumes, and more from Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, H&M, Hanna Andersson, Party City, Franco Manufacturing, shopDisney.com, and the LEGO Group. Guest appearances will include social influencers and Frozen fans, as well as stars from Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical North American Tour, Radio Disney’s Cameron McLeod, and actor Jason Maybaum (from Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home).

“Since audiences were first introduced to the kingdom of Arendelle seven years ago, Frozen has become universally beloved,” said Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “As fans around the world continue to seek out ways to step into this iconic story, we are thrilled to expand this experience—meeting consumers where they are by bringing new products and digital content to life for families at home.”

Frozen Fan Fest kicks off today, October 12, in EMEA with a “Frozen Fashion Week,” a series of short fashion shows that spotlight all-new footwear and apparel, culminating in a full fashion show on October 18. Complete with imaginative vignettes and never-before-seen styles that lean into key elements of the story and its characters, portions of the fashion show will air as a part of the Frozen Virtual Playdate on October 18. Beginning today, fans can visit www.disney.com/FrozenFanFest for a full schedule of events, downloadable activities, and more. The Frozen Virtual Playdate will start at 9 a.m. PT on October 18 and be available for one day only. More information can be found by following #FrozenFanFest.