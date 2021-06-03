Hersheypark will reopen roller coaster this weekend that had been closed due to COVID-19
Hersheypark opens for its Springtime in the Park season on April 2, with several COVID-19 safety precautions still in place.
And in the spirit of spring renewal, this weekend’s opening will also mean the return of a roller coaster that had been closed last year.
Hersheypark announced via their Facebook page that the roller coaster SooperDooperLooper will be open again, weather permitting, starting on April 2. The ride did not run during the 2020 season, due to the closures and travel restrictions delaying the necessary maintenance.
