Holiday Perks Announced for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders

Universal Orlando Resort has announced various holiday perks that will be available this season to Annual Passholders. Most of these perks will be available starting November 13, when the festivities officially begin at Universal Orlando Resort.

Starting Nov. 1 while supplies last, Passholders can receive one (1) UOAP themed magnet. Pick up at the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida and Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from park open to park close.

Starting Nov. 13, while supplies last, Passholders can purchase a commemorative 2021 ornament. Available at the UOAP Lounge and Holidays Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida and Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Starting Nov. 13, Passholders can purchase an exclusive Holidays shirt. Available while supplies last at the UOAP Lounge in Studio Styles and Holidays Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida and Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Berries and Cream fudge is available exclusively for Passholders from Nov. 13, ’21 – Jan. 2, ’22 at Studio Sweets in Universal Studios Florida and Island Market and Export Candy Shoppe in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Passholders can enjoy a special viewing area for Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s in front of Mel’s Drive-In on select dates. Space is limited and is available on a ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served basis. Check The Ofﬁcial Universal Orlando Resort App for more information and parade schedule.

Passholders can save $10 on the Universal Holiday Tour. Enjoy a guided tour through some of Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure’s coolest holiday experiences. Reserve yours starting at $59.99 + tax (after discount) at the UOAP Lounge or by calling (866) 346-9350. Pricing varies by day and is subject to availability and to change without notice.

Enjoy extended hours at The UOAP Lounge presented by Coca-Cola®. Valid for Annual and Seasonal Passholders from park open to park close November 13 through December 17, 2021. Valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and photo ID required for entry. Space is limited and is ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served.

All valid 3-Park Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal’s Volcano Bay thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening from November 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 (weather permitting; select attractions).

A Passholder-only rate starting at $74 is available at Universal hotels from November 1 through December 25. Subject to availability and is limited to capacity. Check the Universal Orlando Resort website to book.

