How to keep your child safe at amusement parks

Adventurous children love amusement park and carnival rides, but these thrills do not come without risk…

Spending a day with the kids at an amusement park is a fun experience for all. But not all parents are aware of the hidden risks that could put their children in harm’s way.

Some amusement parks have lax safety standards, especially those that travel. By their very nature, thrill rides like roller coasters are made for risk-takers, but they aren’t supposed to actually put lives at risk. Unfortunately, children who ride roller coasters can walk away from these rides dizzy, nauseous, and possibly even severely injured.

Some children experience headaches and brain injuries from banging their heads backward or side-to-side on over-the-shoulder restraints. Wooden roller coasters are even more hazardous, known for causing back and neck injuries from jolting riders around every track. If a ride appears unsafe, or if you have doubts, avoid riding it.

Here are a few other safety tips to consider:

Ensure you and your child obey the listed age, height, and weight restrictions. They are there for a reason.

Remind your child to keep their hands, arms, legs, and feet inside the ride at all times.

To prevent your child from being struck during a ride, secure all their loose articles, including toys, snacks, and hats.

Do not let your child board a ride if they are not feeling well.

If you see any unsafe behaviour or condition on a ride, report it to a supervisor or manager immediately. Do not allow the concern to go unnoticed.

Seats or safety restraints may not fit tightly around your child. If a child is scared or uncomfortable, they may try and leave when the ride slows down or comes to a temporary stop.

If your child has any medical conditions, you should check with their doctor whether it precludes them from amusement park rides.

Allow your child at least 20 – 30 minutes to recover in between high-speed rides, which may cause dizziness or fainting.

Be sure to discuss ride safety with your children beforehand.

Never let your child out of your sight. Carnivals and amusement parks are often very crowded, and children can get lost – or worse – kidnapped if they wander off.

