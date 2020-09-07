How to watch Cedar Point’s July 4 fireworks this year

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As many communities have canceled their traditional July 4 fireworks this summer, Cedar Point is offering a unique option.

Although the park itself will be closed July 4, Cedar Point is inviting guests to experience their annual “Light Up The Point” fireworks display from the main parking lot. Corresponding music will be simulcast on Sandusky’s 102.7 FM.

The fireworks will ignite the Cedar Point sky on Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. The parking lot opens at 8 p.m.

Food and beverages will not be available. No alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Cedar Point, which honors its 150th anniversary season in 2020, will begin its phased reopening process starting July 9 with a list of safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic — including a mask requirement for all guests and employees. You can read more about their planned reopening HERE.

Source link