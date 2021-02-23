VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) – Wild Adventures Theme Park has resumed booking in-person school field trips for the 2021 season.

Park officials tell us, school field trips have been an important part of the Wild Adventures experience for years.

Wild Adventures opens up June 22nd(WALB)

Students can meet and learn about native and exotic animals.

They describe it as a huge outdoor classroom.

With the pandemic, the park found other opportunities to reach out and continue their educational mission with students not present.

They did virtual field trips where the zookeepers taught classrooms virtually, through zoom.

“When students learn, it’s very important they get that hands-on learning experience….

