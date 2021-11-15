Just Two Friends, Holding Hands on a Roller Coaster

Besties who hold hands!

I don’t know how to ease into this gently, so I’ll just come right out with it: Over the weekend, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West held hands on a roller coaster. No need to let your imagination run wild; there are pictures. This, of course, has led many, many outlets — this one now included — to speculate like middle-schoolers: Oh my God, are they, like, in love?

The unlikeliest of unlikely duos hung out at Knott’s Scary Farm in California on Friday. They rode some roller coasters! They did silly, goofy poses for the roller-coaster cameras! Most importantly, they! Held! Hands!!! Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker were also there, which adds some helpful context to what is otherwise a Mad Libs of a weekend excursion. (Davidson is close friends with Machine Gun Kelly, who is also friends with Barker.) “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” a source told People, clearly trying to preemptively quell any questions should we see more photos of these two holding hands in the future. “It’s just friends hanging out.” And who among us hasn’t held hands on a roller coaster with our sister’s fiancé’s friend from time to time? A classic move by two classic buds who have also kissed on national television.

If you will, please enjoy this video edit of Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson holding hands on a roller coaster while a Kanye West song plays.

Now, it seems these, uh, friends have also gotten dinner together in Staten Island. Tuesday night, per TMZ, Davidson and Kardashian West went to Campania, reportedly one of Davidson’s favorite restaurants. While friends sharing a meal is perfectly standard, Kim Kardashian West hanging out in Staten Island … arguably is not. Can’t help but wonder what the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island thinks about all of this.

Both Davidson and Kardashian West have gone through breakups this year. In February, Kardashian West officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West. (She’s said she plans to keep his last name.) In August, Davidson and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor split after dating for a few months. Also, the night before Friday’s hand-holding roller-coaster ride, Gawker claims Davidson and Kardashian West spent a night in a hotel room together, so make of that what you will. Regardless, we love to see friends having a good, platonic time!

