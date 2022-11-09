Kings Dominion retracking Grizzly for 2023

Kings Dominion

One of Kings Dominion’s picket curler coasters is getting a serious facelift throughout the winter and spring, the Doswell, Virginia park introduced Monday.

Grizzly, a Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters creation which opened in 1982, had gained a status for being a tough experience in recent times. Speculation about its future started after Labor Day, when the experience was closed and sections of its observe started to be eliminated.

“The theories behind the nature of the changes are as wild as the ride itself,” Kings Dominion mentioned in a weblog put up saying the renovation challenge. “The theories range from massive hurricane damage to large trees toppling onto the first drop and taking out a large section of track. None of these are correct.”

Instead, Grizzly is “undergoing extensive renovations and retracking and will re-emerge some time next season more fierce than ever before,” the park mentioned. While the weblog put up was gentle on specifics, footage shared by Kings Dominion present Grizzly’s first drop has been eliminated and observe is gone from a number of hills and turns.

Similar retracking initiatives have taken place at different Cedar Fair parks in recent times. Those renovations have concerned alterations to the rides’ profiling, as The Beast at Kings Island was given a steeper first drop throughout work down within the 2021-22 offseason. The incontrovertible fact that the crest of Grizzly’s elevate hill has been eliminated suggests it may see the same change.

Kings Dominion followers will have the ability to preserve an in depth watch on Grizzly’s progress, because the park has expanded its operations to incorporate weekends in January and February in 2023.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Related

Source hyperlink