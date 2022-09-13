Knott’s Berry Farm proprietor bounces again with report spending and season move gross sales spike – Orange

Knott’s Berry Farm and its sister parks have seen report spending and a spike in season move gross sales in the course of the first half of 2022 after struggling devastating losses in 2020 and 2021 throughout pandemic closures of its theme parks.

The dad or mum firm of Knott’s has set new report highs for internet income, theme park spending and season move gross sales via the primary half of 2022, in accordance with monetary statements launched by Cedar Fair.

SEE ALSO: Knott’s Berry Farm shoots down Giga coaster hypothesis

In addition to the Buena Park theme park, Cedar Fair owns and operates theme parks in Santa Clara (California’s Great America), Ohio (Cedar Point and Kings Island), Virginia (Kings Dominion), North Carolina (Carowinds) and elsewhere throughout North America.

Cedar Fair parks are seeing strong demand as they head into the busiest and most worthwhile weeks of the season, in accordance with firm CEO Richard Zimmerman.

“Our strong early-season trends indicate that consumer demand remains healthy,” Zimmerman stated in a press release launched by the corporate.

SEE ALSO: When will Knott’s Berry Farm reopen the Xcelerator coaster?

Ohio-based Cedar Fair introduced the monetary outcomes on Thursday, July 7 on the conventional midpoint of summer time and the 12 months following the Fourth of July weekend. Cedar Fair in contrast outcomes from the primary half of 2022 to the identical interval in 2019 due to the monetary influence of pandemic closures on theme park operations in 2020 and 2021.

Net income via the primary half of 2022 was up 20% to a report $704 million, in accordance with Cedar Fair. In-park spending climbed 26% to a report $59.52 per customer.

Season move gross sales elevated 31% and all-season eating and beverage gross sales had been up 55% in the course of the first half of 2022. Season passes signify greater than 60% of attendance to date in 2022 at Cedar Fair parks.

Season move gross sales drove a modest 2% attendance enhance throughout Cedar Fair parks in the course of the first half of the 12 months that was according to expectations. Attendance in 2022 via the Fourth of July weekend at Cedar Fair parks totaled 10.7 million guests.

SEE ALSO: Six Flags Magic Mountain units opening date for Wonder Woman coaster

Cedar Fair will launch second quarter monetary ends in early August.

Source link