Thanks to the positive response to its new “Taste” experiences, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. has announced its next seasonal food and retail event, this time celebrating the merriest season of the year with Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm.

The theme park remains closed, but Knott’s will still be transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights, miles of festive garland, and picturesque holiday settings, all serving as the backdrop for delicious holiday foods and drinks on select dates from Nov. 20, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021.

Guests will be able to choose from over 60 sweet and savory flavors of the season like Comet’s Cinnamon Bun with a maple glaze and candied pecans, chocolate peppermint cheesecake bars, Scrooge’s spicy cranberry-pomegranate glazed wings, and Fully Loaded Turkey Dinner Tater Tots topped with turkey stuffing gravy and cranberries.

Shoppers will also be able to check everyone off their holiday list at one-of-a-kind stores filled with exclusive Knott’s specialty items as well as handmade and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott’s famous glassblower and chainsaw carver.

The only way to experience the limited time Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm is with a date-specific tasting card purchased in advance online or through the Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app before the date of visit. Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are $40 (plus tax) and include five food tastings; Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11) are $20 (plus tax) and include three food tastings.

Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm will take place on the following dates:

Nov. 20-29, 2020Dec. 4-6, 2020Dec. 11-13, 2020Dec. 18-24, 2020Dec. 26-30, 2020Jan. 1-3, 2021

General event hours are noon to 9 p.m. On Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec. 24, and Jan. 3, the event hours are noon to 8 p.m.

All Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm activities will be conducted in a safe and socially-distant space. Guests must wear a facial covering while visiting Taste of Merry Farm or the Knott’s California Marketplace store locations and restaurants (masks are not required while sitting at a table or bench to eat). Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm tasting cards will be limited each day to manage social distancing and may sell out.

Click here for details regarding Taste of Merry Farm and click here for the park’s current health and safety policies.

