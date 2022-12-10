Knott’s Berry Farm To Ring In The New Year With Particular Celebration

The enchanting Knott’s New Year’s Eve celebration offers visitors entrance row seats to the ultimate occasion of the 12 months because the park rings in 2023 with a park wide-party in contrast to another and everyone seems to be invited to have a good time at Knott’s Berry Farm!

What’s Happening:

The countdown to the New Year is on at Knott’s Merry Farm Midnight Fireworks Spectacular, visitors can ring within the New Year with a bang because the park’s skies splendidly gentle up for an aerial fireworks show that may go away the younger and younger at coronary heart in awe.Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies, 4 nation boys from deep within the hills of Anaheim can have the group’s toes tappin’, arms clappin’ and guts bustin’. The finest darn-tootin’ leisure this facet of the Santa Ana freeway. The comical and musical quantity might be seen on the Wagon Camp Theatre.A Top 40 DJ brings the social gathering to the farm for a particular New Year’s celebration, with excessive power music and dancing happening on the Calico Mine Stage. Next to the Calico Mine Stage, the PEANUTS characters can be posing for footage with visitors to have a good time the New Year of their favourite social gathering outfits. Surf on by Boardwalk BBQ the place you possibly can catch PianoMania Dueling Pianos. These two proficient musicians go head-to-head in a musical battle you will not wish to miss.The Calico Mine Stage will blast unforgettable pop and rock music courtesy of the band Mic Dangerously and the Royal We. It’ll have visitors dancing within the aisles.Family-friendly comic Chipper Lowell brings his hilarious comedy, magic and viewers participation to the Bird Cage Theatre.Jitterbug Pop Swing Band, Dance Instructors, and the Jitterbug Jumpers are available to play the slickest requirements ever. Swing, sway and leap with the hippest cats on the town. The Jitterbug Pop Swing Band offers the tunes and also you’re invited to bounce the evening away within the legendary Boardwalk Ballroom. Dance instruction courses included!A New Year’s Eve celebration just isn’t full and not using a scrumptious meal. Spur’s Restaurant is serving up a particular New Year’s Eve Buffet from 5:30 pm-10 pm. Walk-up solely. This New Year’s Eve provides an thrilling day on the Farm with Knott’s Merry Farm’s festive lineup of leisure, delectable meals and vacation buying! Just a few of this 12 months’s seasonal highlights embrace: Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas – this thrilling present full of whimsy and spectacular ice skating, Join Snoopy and his buddies together with the Knott’s Ice Skating Ensemble for a retelling of the basic poem ‘A Visit From St. Nicholas”.When the sun sets on the farm, the buildings and paths in Ghost Town twinkle brightly to the beat of a holiday favorite as snow gently falls on all guests. Park guests can enjoy more of the nightly snow and glow experience in most of Ghost Town, from School House Road to the Saloon and down to the Assay Office.The holiday season celebration continues at Camp Snoopy with Best Wishes at the Camp Snoopy Theatre. When Lucy Van Pelt comes to realize the true meaning of Christmas, she enlists the aid of Charlie Brown, Sally, Linus and Snoopy to help spread the word that it is indeed better to give than to receive in this heart warming musical tale.In the intimate setting of Ghost Town’s historic Bird Cage Theatre, catch A Christmas Carol and The Gift of the Magi, 1885.Savor the ultimate comfort foods with Knott’s world-famous vacation treats. Santa’s Christmas Cabin serves up vacation delights like Santa’s selfmade cookies and extra. Guests also can benefit from the legendary cooking at Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant. Relax and unwind in Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village, as Ghost Town transforms right into a buying wonderland full of dozens of native artisans promoting their distinctive items.

