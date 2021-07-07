



The iconic “K” atop the Sky Tower at Knott’s Berry Farm has a new look now, as Knott’s gets ready for its official return as a theme park this month.

Knott’s Berry Farm reopens to passholders on Thursday in advance of its grand reopening to the public on May 21. We’ve already brought you a sneak peek at the new Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair dark ride that will debut with the park’s return. Today, Knott’s is showing off the new sign that it has installed atop the park’s Sky Tower ride.

The park’s new redesigned Sky Tower “K” will light up the Buena Park skyline with over 6,000 individual LEDs that can create over 16 million color combinations. See our new K tower each night during Knott’s 100th Anniversary Celebration beginning May 21. #Knotts100 pic.twitter.com/AkBtKMBm4a — Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) May 1, 2021

The new “K” logo display features more than 6,000 individual LEDs that can create more than 16 million color combinations, according to the park. The sign and the tower will be featured nightly during the farm’s 100th anniversary celebration, which also starts with the park’s return on the 21st. Here is a look at the park from inside the Sky Tower’s rising, rotating observation platform, recorded during a past Peanuts Celebration.

Knott’s Berry Farm’s reopening will complete the return of southern California’s theme park industry, which began with state approval for theme park operations to resume on April 1. Knott’s completed its popular Taste of Boysenberry Festival, which wraps this weekend, before choosing to kick off its reopening with more than two weeks of exclusive time for its passholders.

