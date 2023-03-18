Left End rides once more – The Jambar

By John Ostapowicz

After occurring hiatus for 9 years, Left End will return to the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio on March 11.

Many mentioned Youngstown’s basic rock band Left End pioneered the glam rock sound of the early Seventies within the Mahoning Valley.

The band’s rise to reputation stemmed from the late lead singer Dennis Sesonsky, extensively identified by his stage title Dennis T. Menass. His onstage antics made him the face ofLeft End.

Before Left End was based, drummer Patsy Palombo, bassist Roy Guerrieri and guitarists Tom Figinsky and Jim Puhalla began because the Soulsations.

During a present at The Apartment, an area nightclub in Youngstown, Sesonsky approached the group and wished to hitch the band. Palombo remembers the influence he made on the group.

“He came in our dressing room after the show and said you are the loudest, most obnoxious group I’ve ever seen in my life. I’d love to play with you guys,” Palombo mentioned.

At the time, Sesonsky was the premier rock singer within the Mahoning Valley, as he had been part of the Pied Pipers, Citations and Holy Mackerel.

With the addition of Sesonsky, the Soulsations went from soul music to exhausting rock in 1971 and formally modified the band’s title to Left End.

“He came into the band and insisted that we do glam rock stuff,” Palombo mentioned.”He was solely with the band for our second rehearsal once we wrote ‘Sunshine Girl.’”

In 1972, Left End recorded its first single, “Sunshine Girl,” with Peppermint Records, a recording studio on the south facet of Youngstown. The single shortly reached the highest of the charts with the assistance of widespread radio station 101.1 WHOT-FM.

“We took it to their Program Director Dick Thompson,” Palombo mentioned.”It bought an important response, in order that they performed it once more till it was quantity three.”

A yr later, the band launched “Bad Talking Lady,” which reached primary on 101.1 WHOT-FM and 1390 WNIO-AM, previously generally known as WFMJ-AM. In the identical yr, “Bad Talking Lady” completed sixth on the WHOT-FM ‘Good Guys’ Fabulous 50 Tunedex” for the week of July 2.

At the time, the tunedex was picked by widespread disc jockeys A.C McCullough, Boots Bell and Jerry Star.

Besides Left End’s radio reputation, the band’s dwell performances took Youngstown by storm. The band performed at widespread sights together with The Apartment, The Tomorrow Club and the Idora Amusement Park ballroom.

The Tomorrow Club featured massive names resembling AC/DC, The Ramones, Joe Walsh and Madonna. The interplay between the bands and the followers is what made the membership widespread.

At Idora Park, Left End was a featured act for 13 consecutive years for 101.1 WHOT-FM’s Spring Thing, a run that ended when a fireplace destroyed the park in 1984.

With the traction and hours of radio play from native radio stations, Left End landed a file cope with Polydor Records in 1974. The band launched its first and solely album, “Spoiled Rotten.”

The file catapulted Left End into nationwide success, because it toured with The Eagles, Ted Nugent and Foghat.

The band’s hopes of a second album and worldwide tour have been dashed after Polydor merged with RKO Records. The band sued the corporate to get out of its contract, which led to Left End being blacklisted amongst different file labels.

After disbanding in 1985, the band reunited in honor of Sesonky in 2014 for the Youngstown Music Awards. The awards featured Left End because the headliner with 4 native singers, every taking turns singing the band’s hits.

Lead vocalist for The Stage of Dreams and Haymaker, Daniel Butch, carried out “Sunshine Girl” with the band and remembers the strain of performing.

“It was quite an experience and a little intimidating to be honest,” Butch mentioned. “The place was sold out. There were so many people there and it all led up to the Left End performing.”

In 2020, Palombo printed the band’s memoir, “Tenacity: The Left End Story.” The inspiration for the novel got here from the band’s numerous tales.

“Many fans for years have said you ought to write a book, you have all these cool stories,” Palombo mentioned.

With the assistance of co-promoter Ray Timlin, the band will reunite for its reunion present, Left End Ridin’ Again, that includes unique members Palombo, Guerrieri, Figinsky and Puhalla.

For the present, guitarist Dave Lemasters and lead vocalist Michael Lawerence will carry out with the band.

Lawrence graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and toured across the United States earlier than discovering his approach to Las Vegas.

“It’s been a dream come true for me. I love rock and hard rock and grew up listening to it,” Lawrence mentioned.

To buy tickets for Left End’s reunion present, go to ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. on March 11.

Source hyperlink