March 2022 In Hershey, PA

Join The Sweetest Team During Hiring Week

This month, Hersheypark is hosting a Hiring Week from March 5-9 at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor at Hersheypark, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive. Our recruitment team will be available to meet applicants on Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 from 3-6 p.m. RSVP now to schedule your phone or in-person interview. Get hired on the spot and receive two FREE Hershey Bears tickets to the March 23 game.

Still searching for a college internship? There are many still available at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts including the Hersheypark Leadership Development Program and many more including Hershey Bears intern, golf intern, culinary interns, and more. Apply today!

To learn more about available full and part-time opportunities across the destination, visit HersheyJobs.com!

