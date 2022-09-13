New Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge Coming to Disneyland Resort in 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif. (September 1, 2022) – Today, Disney Vacation Club® announced the development of the first-ever Member Lounge coming to the Disneyland Resort in California and anticipated to open in the first half of 2023, the “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station.”

The new Member Lounge will reside in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, in the space on the second floor of the Star Wars: Launch Bay building. The sleekly designed “space” will be home to a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, plenty of casual seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more.

Exclusive Member spaces have long been part of what Disney Vacation Club proudly calls “Membership Magic.” These Member-favorite locations include the Top of the World Lounge atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and the Member Lounge inside the iconic glass pyramid of the Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT, both at Walt Disney World Resort.

When it opens the new lounge will be available to eligible* Disney Vacation Club Members with valid park tickets and reservations to Disneyland Park.

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, the recently expanded Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Construction is underway at the proposed new Disney Vacation Club Resort at Disneyland Resort, the 12-story tower, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

###

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model.

Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 Member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club Members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, Members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney, as well as the Concierge Collection, a portfolio of extraordinary hotels in sought-after destinations. Vacations at a Disney Vacation Club Resort can last anywhere from one night to several weeks.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, Members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information, visit www.disneyvacationclub.com.

*Ownership interests must be purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. in order to have access to this lounge. Valid theme park admission (sold separately) and park reservation also required, and park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Lounges are incidental benefits subject to restrictions, availability, operating hours and capacity, and change or termination without notice.