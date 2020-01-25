Pantheon Construction Timelapse | Busch Gardens Williamsburg VA





Check out the recent progress at the Pantheon site, a highly anticipated coaster launching at Busch Gardens Williamsburg this spring with all the speed and strength of the greatest Roman gods. Holding the title of “The World’s Fastest Multi-Launch Coaster,” Pantheon will feature a staggering 2 inversions, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills, a 95° drop, a height of 180 feet, and a record-breaking top speed of 73 mph. The all-new coaster incorporates five mighty gods including Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers. In this one-of-a-kind multi-launch experience fit for the gods, Pantheon is sure to delight even the most daring mortal thrill-seekers.

Pantheon will open in Busch Gardens’ Festa Italia village in 2020.

