PANTHEON-THE WORLD'S FASTEST MULTI-LAUNCH COASTER IS COMING IN 2020





PANTHEON™

Pantheon is launching Busch Gardens Williamsburg into the new decade with all the speed and strength of the greatest Roman gods. Pantheon will hold the title of “The World’s Fastest Multi-Launch Coaster, ” featuring a staggering 2 inversions, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills, a 95° drop, a height of 180 feet, and a record-breaking top speed of 73 mph. The all-new coaster incorporates five mighty gods including Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers. In this one-of-a-kind multi-launch experience fit for the gods, Pantheon is sure to delight even the most daring mortal thrill-seekers.

Pantheon will open in Busch Gardens’ Festa Italia village in 2020. For more info, visit http://spr.ly/60031O3bZ

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA:

A whole other world awaits at Busch Gardens, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, with one of the best collections of roller coasters in the world, inspiring animal interactions, live entertainment for the whole family, kiddie rides for youngsters, and breathtaking architecture and landscaping for all. Busch Garden’s sister park, Water Country USA, is a seasonal water park packed with places to ride and relax. With rides and slides to quench the sense of adventure, water playgrounds for the little ones, lazy rivers, a wave pool beach, and private cabanas, Water Country USA offers something for the entire family.

