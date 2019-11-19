PANTHEON– THE WORLD'S FASTEST MULTI-LAUNCH COASTER





Pantheon is launching Busch Gardens Williamsburg into the new decade with all the speed and strength of the greatest Roman gods. After consulting with Mercury, the messenger god, we are proud to announce that the highly-anticipated coaster will now hold the title of “The World’s Fastest Multi-Launch Coaster.” Pantheon will feature a staggering 2 inversions, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills, a 95° drop, a height of 180 feet, and now a record-breaking top speed of 73 mph. The all-new coaster incorporates five mighty gods including Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers. In this one-of-a-kind multi-launch experience fit for the gods, Pantheon is sure to delight even the most daring mortal thrill-seekers.

Pantheon will open in Busch Gardens’ Festa Italia village in 2020. http://bit.ly/2gfWmV5

For Busch Gardens Williamsburg tickets, special offers, Membership plans, and package options: http://bit.ly/2kakeLB

Subscribe to our channel for updates: http://bit.ly/2geWFj1

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA:

A whole other world awaits at Busch Gardens, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, with one of the best collections of roller coasters in the world, inspiring animal interactions, live entertainment for the whole family, kiddie rides for youngsters, and breathtaking architecture and landscaping for all. Busch Garden’s sister park, Water Country USA, is a seasonal water park packed with places to ride and relax. With rides and slides to quench the sense of adventure, water playgrounds for the little ones, lazy rivers, a wave pool beach, and private cabanas, Water Country USA offers something for the entire family.

Fun is always in season at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival (http://bit.ly/2kalVbV) celebrates the flavors of the world each spring. Enjoy a cooler park after dark during Busch Gardens Summer Nights (http://bit.ly/2kbESuQ). Drink a toast to the end of summer during Busch Gardens Bier Fest (http://bit.ly/2kancjd). Enjoy a spine-chilling fall at Howl-O-Scream (http://bit.ly/2kdx8IP) when the park turns into a seriously scary place, then return during the holidays and bask in the warmth of eight million holiday lights at Christmas Town (http://bit.ly/2kavMOZ), one of the largest light displays in North America.

Connect With Busch Gardens Williamsburg Online:

Visit The Busch Gardens WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/2gfWmV5

Like Busch Gardens on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2geQ3RI

Follow Busch Gardens on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2gcODHa

Follow Busch Gardens on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2geQ4oK



source