Phish phans in Hershey; giant milkshakes in Harrisburg; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Today’s weather

High: 96; Low: 74. Partly sunny; thunderstorms possible

Photo of the day

A rainbow appears after stormclouds pass Hersheypark Stadium as fans wait for Phish to perform in Hershey, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021. (Photo by Mark Pynes, PennLive.com.)

The latest

Triple murder: A man was acting strangely before setting a fire that killed his son and grandchildren, ages 5 and 8, the Dauphin County coroner said. All four died in their Steelton apartment on Friday morning. Read more.

Governor resigns: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is resigning after an investigation found he’d sexually harassed at least 11 women. The state will soon have its first female governor. Read more.

Vax push

Worker rules: State workers who are employed in health care facilities or other “high-risk” settings must get vaccinated or be tested weekly. Read more.

See also: Fauci: Teachers should be required to get COVID-19 vaccines

Latest numbers: Pennsylvania hospitals were caring for 847 COVID-19 patients early yesterday, up by nearly 100 from the day before: Read more.

See also: Delaware governor orders school students, staff to wear masks

36

Phish begins two-day stand at Hersheypark Stadium

Entertaining

Music: At every turn, the Phish concert in Hersheypark Stadium last night, the first of two shows, was nothing but was joyful. Read more.

Milkshakes: A new promotion has 25 large milkshake glasses lining Harrisburg’s restaurant row to encourage people to come downtown. Read more.

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry runs a drill during practice on Aug. 7, 2021.

Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.comJoe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.com

Football

Penn State: Defensive coordinator Brent Pry is looking for five players he can trust to play inside on the Nittany Lions’ defense. Read more.

High school: The fall season will be here soon. We’ve put together our first picks and predictions. Read more.

See also: Harrisburg ranked in top 25 poll

In…

Article Source: www.pennlive.com



Read the full article:Source link