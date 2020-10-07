PHOTO REPORT: Universal CityWalk Hollywood 7/27/20 (New Retro Attraction Merchandise, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Construction Update, Extended Outdoor Dining, and More)

Hooray for Hollywood! We’re back at Universal CityWalk! During our latest trip, we paid a visit to the Universal Studio Store to take a look at new retro attraction merchandise, checked up on the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium construction, and took a glimpse at new outdoor seating that’s now available.

Arrival Process

CityWalk parking is still complimentary to guests. Per usual, we parked in Jurrasic Parking and made our way down to the tempurature screening.

No wait to get our temperature checked today! For more information on Universal CityWalk Hollywood’s temperature screening, you can read our recent article explaining the process.

Fountain Courtyard

When we first walked in, we immediately noticed the extension of outdoor seating at Johnny Rockets.

Barriers were brought further out into the fountain courtyard to be compliant with California governor Gavin Newsom’s shutdown of indoor dining rooms.

Antojiitos had a few guests dinning out on their patio. As you can see, extra tables have been moved to the outside of the main patio.

Ben & Jerry’s remains closed.

Studio Store

On to the Studio Store!

New retro marquee collectible attraction glasses have made their way to Hollywood!

They feature King Kong Encounter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, and Back to the Future.

A fluffy unicorn and Gryffindor mask are now available for purchase along with the classic Universal Studios mask.

Face masks are $8.00 each or 3 for $20.

Universal Studios Hollywood Gate

We headed over to the Universal Studios park entrance. Signage reminded guests that the theme park is indeed closed.

Always nice to see the beautiful mountain backdrop on a sunny day like this.

Sadly, the globe was not spinning today.

The neon Universal Studios Hollywood sign is still not accessible to guests. Over to the left, you can catch a peek of Super Silly Fun Land.

Voodoo Doughnuts

Voodoo Doughnuts has added signage to the pathways to help direct visitors.

The outdoor queue was not needed today.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Construction

In our last report, we covered the construction that was occurring on the upcoming restaurant, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen. Since then, the walls surrounding the exterior of the building have been removed.

As of right now, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium should open in 2021.

Pathways were very quiet around 3pm.

CityFood – Upper Level

On the upper level of CityWalk, CityFood has a few operating restaurants such as Pink’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC.

Panda Express is currently not open to guests looking for a bite. Next door, construction continues on the Habit Burger Grill which will be coming soon.

Subway is also not operating.

Abercrombie & Fitch has opened to shoppers.

We didn’t notice too many social distancing markers or arrows on the floor of Abercrombie & Fitch.

That’s all from our most recent visit to CityWalk! Thank you for following along and we hope you’ve enjoyed it!

Keep checking back at Universal Parks News Today for more updates regarding the Universal Parks from around the world.

