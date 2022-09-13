PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 6/26/22 (Minions, Mario, Marilyn Monroe, & Extra)

July 8, 2022

Quiet on set; we’re able to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood in the present day to take pleasure in some very heat climate and see what’s new on the park. So come alongside to see every thing we discovered at Universal Studios Hollywood in in the present day’s photograph report.

CityWalk

Construction continues on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. A large trench has been dug out front, and the inside of the building is all but gutted.

The Universal Studio Store has acquired a brand new wrap for the upcoming “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which is due in theaters on July 1.

Upper Lot

Marilyn Monroe herself was on-hand to welcome us to the park. It certain was scorching out, however she appeared as cool as ever.

“The Horrors of Blumhouse” has been announced as one of the mazes for Halloween Horror Nights 2022, and with that announcement got here a brand new shirt. This is the most recent shirt within the line of house-announcement shirts that has already featured Universal Monsters and Halloween.

We discovered some extra of the Universal Retro Films Collection, together with these socks cleverly disguised as a VHS, and the bucket hat seen under.

In the brand new merchandise, we additionally discovered this cute Jaws mug.

We might have spent far too lengthy taking photographs of that cute little shark face.

There was a ton of Minion merch in the present day. This Loungefly bag features Otto, the newest Minion.

There was a big Minion assortment of merchandise out there in the present day, together with this light-up spinner and the pin set under, amongst different issues. Follow the link to check out everything we found.

This Minion tumbler must be one in every of our favourite items from the brand new assortment.

The hottest merchandise we noticed being carried round by friends everywhere in the park is this new Minion car popcorn bucket. It has actual working wheels, so we drove it on out of there.

As we have been strolling previous the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem attraction, we seen one thing flying overhead with a well-recognized shade of yellow.

It’s an aircraft-towed banner advert for the brand new movie. Is that Minion on a nude seaside? With chest hair?

The line at Minion Café was far too lengthy, so we opted to simply end our popcorn as a substitute.

Buying a Minion car popcorn bucket in a shop as a substitute of the popcorn stand will get you a ticket redeemable in your first fill free. We wished to maintain our bucket automobile clear, so we opted to get it within the popcorn cup. We have seen this new design being slowly rolled out at Universal Studios Hollywood, and we have been glad to get our fingers on one to see all of the cool artwork.

Lower Lot

Checking in on Super Nintendo World, we see some extra theming has been added.

Bowser’s Castle is beginning to look nice.

And from one other angle, we will see that the primary row of spinning cash has been added over the colourful blocks.

Out in entrance of the Studio Store, Lower Lot, it seems that a brand new popcorn stand will likely be debuting quickly.

We actually need to cool off on this scorching day, however reasonably than struggling the ridiculous wait instances for Jurassic World – The Ride, we opted for the Studio Tour.

Nice lengthy drive, blowing wind, flash flood, shark, all of the cool-down methods.

While on the tram, we seen a giant undertaking being constructed out by Falls Lake. We couldn’t see too nicely over the fences, so we obtained a greater view from the parking construction on the finish of our day.

This is the town of Jupiter’s Claim, an old-Western-style tourist attraction that can be seen in the trailers for the upcoming film “Nope,” written and directed by Jordan Peele.

We actually hope that is for Halloween Horror Nights. It’s very elaborate for a zone or maze, however that may imply we’d get to stroll round down there quickly.

From our vantage level, we additionally noticed this large man sitting in Falls Lake, seemingly a promotional balloon for the Minions film.

Our Martini Shot of the day is from that very same rooftop vantage level as we see the solar simply starting to move towards the western horizon. Up right here, away from the crowds and the cluster of warmth in breeze-less walkways, it appears to be like so lovely.

Thanks for using together with us on our photograph report from Universal Studios Hollywood. That’s a wrap!

