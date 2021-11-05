Plaza Point Now Open on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park

Plaza Point is an all-new holiday store on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park. Inside Plaza Point, guests will find seasonal items Ð from ornaments to home dcor, collectibles and more. Throughout the year, the store will change seasonally to showcase additional holidays, like Lunar New Year, Easter, Halloween and more. (Rachel Bennett/Disneyland Resort) A Disneyland Resort Cast Member personalizes a holiday ornament at Plaza Point, a new holiday store on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park. Inside Plaza Point, guests will find seasonal items Ð from ornaments to home dcor, collectibles and more. Throughout the year, the store will change seasonally to showcase additional holidays, like Lunar New Year, Easter, Halloween and more. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) A Disneyland Resort Cast Member personalizes a holiday ornament at Plaza Point, a new holiday store on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park. Inside Plaza Point, guests will find seasonal items Ð from ornaments to home dcor, collectibles and more. Throughout the year, the store will change seasonally to showcase additional holidays, like Lunar New Year, Easter, Halloween and more. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) Plaza Point is an all-new holiday store on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park. Inside Plaza Point, guests will find seasonal items Ð from ornaments to home dcor, collectibles and more. Throughout the year, the store will change seasonally to showcase additional holidays, like Lunar New Year, Easter, Halloween and more. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

