‘Reef Plunge:’ SeaWorld’s Aquatica announces all-new experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to splash into 2022 with an all-new experience at SeaWorld’s Aquatica.

The theme park announced on Friday that the water park next spring is getting a number of new enchantments, including an all-new body slide, Reef Plunge.

As guests slide through eye-catching, translucent cutouts and rings and twist and turn through over 330 feet of fiberglass, they will spot a vibrant array of marine life in the new dynamic habitat. Animals include Commerson’s dolphins, leopard sharks, sardines and a variety of other cold-water fish will call the new attraction home.

SeaWorld confirmed the new experience will be an update to the former Dolphin Plunge attraction at the park.

Aquatica Dolphin Plunge (SeaWorld)

“2022 is going to be an exciting year for Aquatica Orlando. Aquatica was voted the No. 1 waterpark in the USA because guests love our year-round operations, one-of-a-kind attractions and laid-back beach vibe.” said Kyle Miller, park president. “We are thrilled to announce that the country’s best waterpark is adding new enhancements for an even greater guest experience and we cannot wait to unveil Reef Plunge next spring.”

In addition to the new slide, SeaWorld said other enhancements to the park are on the way, including the addition of more than 1,000 loungers and beach chairs with increased shade, a quick-service pizza place, a new beach bar and upgrades to the popular Banana Beach Cookout.

Multiple attractions will also receive upgrades, including enhancements to several water slides.

For a limited-time, guests who purchase an Aquatica Orlando 2022 Fun Card receive park admission to visit through the end of 2021 for free, along with admission through Dec. 31.

Click here to learn more about Reef Plunge and Aquatica’s attractions.

