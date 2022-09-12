REVIEW: ‘Halloween’ House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31

Relive the evening he got here dwelling with a home primarily based on the traditional 1978 “Halloween” at Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights 31.

The official description reads, “Gather your friends and visit Haddonfield, Illinois, where Michael Myers is about to don his mask and embark on his first brutal spree. Silent. Merciless. Relentless. He’s the embodiment of pure evil. You don’t want to go alone as you go back to where it all began. This year, step into the original 1978 horror classic, Halloween.”

The “Halloween” franchise has appeared at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights many instances over its 31 years, together with the primary look of Michael Myers in Universal’s Museum of Horror: Unnatural History on the 1998 occasion (although there are unconfirmed stories that he appeared in 1996’s Universal’s New House of Horrors).

A home primarily based on the primary film was a part of the lineup for 2014’s HHN 24. The most up-to-date look was Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers at HHN 28.

Halloween

It all begins with Michael killing Judith, after which we enter beneath the credit. We adopted the film step-by-step, scene by scene. Including the room of many Michaels, which returns from Halloween Horror Nights 24.

Review

This home simply drills in how flat The Horrors of Blumhouse was. It’s straightforward to say the identical villains on repeat isn’t scary however, Michael Myers is each time. You know he’s coming for you, you recognize he’s going to stab you. Even the music cues you precisely when it’s going to occur, but it surely’s nonetheless so good. It’s a traditional, not scary or gory, simply quintessential horror. It wasn’t our favourite home however, we nonetheless loved the scares from Michael Myers.

Location of Halloween

The entrance to the Halloween home is situated at Race Through New York with Jimmy Fallon.

Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort runs choose nights from September 2 – October 31.

