REVIEW: Haunted Forest at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood

Walk by way of the Haunted Forest with us at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood.

This is just not on the map, it’s not a scare zone, it’s not a home, it’s an enigma.

It exists as a bit walkthrough show within the forecourt of the Animal Actors Stage present.

It has props and gags from earlier years’ homes on show with themed lighting and loads of fog machines.

For extra data on reserving your subsequent journey with our official journey agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, go to wdwnt.travel.

There are a few characters devoted to this space, together with a top-hatted raven stilt walker, who is without doubt one of the cooler scareactors of the whole occasion.

This is a kind of locations that brings the actual magic of Halloween Horror Nights, in that amid the screams and the scares, this feels nearly serene. It’s a spot the place hang-out followers could wish to sit for some time, breathe deep the fog, and take all of it in.

Watch our walkthrough of the Haunted Forest beneath.

For extra Universal Studios information from around the globe, observe Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks information, go to WDWNT.

Source link