“Rip Ride Rockit” No Extra, Universal Shutting Down Fan-Favourite Coaster

One of Universal Orlando Resort’s hottest curler coasters is shutting down quickly for an extended overdue refurbishment.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this month could also be unable to trip their favourite attraction, as Universal officers have introduced that probably the most well-known curler coasters within the Orlando theme park will quickly shut down for an extended overdue refurbishment.

Credit: Universal

It is not any secret that Revenge of the Mummy stays working intermittently at Universal Studios Florida, making the fan-favorite attraction’s availability unsure. However, many followers will not be conscious that Revenge of the Mummy’s prolonged closure induced Universal Orlando Resort to push again the refurbishment of one other standard attraction.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit was scheduled for a refurbishment in late August. Still, the short-term closure was pushed again over two months, most probably to forestall two of the Park’s hottest points of interest from remaining closed concurrently. However, Universal Orlando not too long ago up to date its Parks’ working hours, including a short lived closure for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit from November 13 by means of November 17, 2022.

If we proceed to assume that this refurbishment was pushed again as a consequence of Revenge of the Mummy’s prolonged closure, the not too long ago introduced short-term closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit may imply that Revenge of the Mummy will formally reopen its doorways quickly, lastly welcoming Guests into Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities in Universal Studios Florida. However, Universal has not launched any data confirming this hypothesis.

The official description of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit reads:

For Those About to Rock. This towering coaster gives a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll decide the tune you wish to hear above your personal shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb towards the sky at a 90-degree angle and sort out the primary ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring trip is a blast from starting to finish.

Will Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s short-term closure have an effect on your subsequent go to to Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know within the feedback under!

