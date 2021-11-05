SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO’S RED, WHITE AND BLUE SALUTE PAYS TRIBUTE TO VETERANS

SeaWorld San Diego is honoring those who serve or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with a two-week tribute during the Red, White and Blue Salute. Starting November 1 through November 14, the theme park will open each day with a flag ceremony and the national anthem, paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of all the brave men and women who have protected the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.

During the two-week salute, veterans and park guests can also enjoy live music on various days. On Saturday, November 6, 60 students from the Valley Center High School Marching Band will be performing a parade throughout the park; in addition, the Marine Rock Band will be rocking out during multiple special performances at the Skytower Stage; and on Thursday, November 11, the 30 members of the San Diego-based U.S. Marine Marching Band will be saluting our veterans during a parade in the park.

SeaWorld will be recognizing veterans and their service at select animal presentations during the two weeks and is capping off the days with a special holiday fireworks demonstration. The show is a patriotic presentation recognizing veteran and active-duty military guests for their brave service and is offered Thursday, November 11, and Saturday, November 13. The fireworks display will illuminate SeaWorld’s skyline and captivate guests with spectacular colorful lights set to patriotic music that can be experienced from multiple locations throughout the park. This special display will take place ten minutes prior to closing each night.

“We have the greatest respect for our service men and women who have sacrificed for our country. This celebration is one of the many ways throughout the year that we show our appreciation to veterans and acknowledge how much their work and contributions have allowed so many people with the freedoms we have today,” said John Dunlap, SeaWorld San Diego Park President. “At SeaWorld, we appreciate all that our military and veterans do and have done for our nation, and we are celebrating them with this special tribute.”

As part of SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor program, SeaWorld San Diego offers free tickets to U.S. military veterans and any U.S. active-duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman for themselves and three guests to visit the park through December 24, 2021. U.S. military veterans, retirees and armed forces must register online at www.WavesofHonor.com in advance and verify their proof of service through the ID.me qualification process. SeaWorld works with ID.me to provide an online verification of former military personnel in a secure and privacy-enhancing manner. As an added thank you, veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Visit www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com for more information and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes.