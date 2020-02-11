SEE Optimus Prime and Bumblebee at Universal Orlando – TRANSFORMERS
On November 1, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee stopped by Universal Orlando to warn guests to prepare for battle as TRANSFORMERS: The Ride – 3D comes to Universal Orlando in Summer 2013.
[view the video on Youtube]
