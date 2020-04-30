Search
Six Flags Magic Mountain Makes Plans For Reopening Including Face Masks And Temperature Checks – CBS Los Angeles

September 18, 2020

VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Your next trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain may look a little different.

The amusement park has been closed since last month, but the CEO of Six Flags said the company is working on a health and safety plan for reopening.

The plan will include face masks, temperature checks, and constant sanitation.

A limit on the number of riders allowed in line for a ride will also be enforced.

Six Flags Magic Mountain plans to reopen in mid-May or “as soon as possible thereafter.”

