Six Flags St. Louis Hosting Saturday Job Fairs in February

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOX) — If you or your child is looking for a summer job, Six Flags is hosting job fairs starting this Saturday.

Over 3,000 positions will be filled before the park’s opening on March 23, though training may start in February for some positions.

Job Fairs will be held every Saturday in February at the Six Flags human resources building. You’re urged to apply online first at SixFlagsJobs.com and prepare for an interview at the park.