The 6 Marvel Attractions Every Fan MUST Experience

While Disney World is lacking somewhat in the Marvel department, if you consider other Disney Parks, such as Disneyland Resort California, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland, then things start to feel as epic as the MCU franchise.

But until you figure out how to travel around the planet superhero-style (methods of transportation that are not yet available), here are some of the best Marvel experiences throughout Disney Parks.

1. Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT! – Disneyland Resort California

Image: Disneyland.disneygo

Located at the all-new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park (whose Hong Kong and Paris-counterparts are still under construction), Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT! is an experience that will really whet your appetite for the upcoming Cosmic Rewind at Disney World. But with that said, this is no roller coaster…

Enter the Collector’s Fortress and marvel – pun intended – at his collection of relics and species from throughout the universe. But if your memory serves you well, then you’ll recall that the Collector isn’t one of the heroes. In fact, he has all the heroes in captivity – yes, Star-Lord, Rocket, Drax, Groot and Gamora need some help. But when don’t they?

Luckily, Rocket breaks free, but things get a little chaotic when your elevator free-falls from the top of the tower, all the while the anthropomorphic, animatronic raccoon gets to work saving his friends, with a little help from a mixed tape and incredible special effects! Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, the Halloween-themed version of the ride, also returns on September 3 this year.

2. WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure – Disneyland Resort California

Image: Disney Parks

This list just wouldn’t work without a Spider-Man-related adventure, and there’s no better example than WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Swing into action with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and watch as he battles Spider-Bots across Avengers Campus.

You might not be able to do whatever a spider can, but you will be able to board the WEB Slinger, a vehicle that will allow you to spin a web any size, so that you can help Peter Parker catch those bots just like flies, and save the day at Disneyland California Adventure Park! To get in on the action, guests must join the virtual queue using the Disneyland mobile app.

And if you wish to feel like Spider-Man himself, check out some tech at the park’s very own spidey-themed store WEB Suppliers. Pick up apparel, accessories, pins, gifts, houseware, toys and plush. You won’t leave being able to shoot web from your wrists, but you can purchase at-home-kits that will enable you to weave your very own webs nonetheless.

3. Avengers Campus – Disneyland Paris & Hong Kong Disneyland

Image: Disney Parks

While Disneyland California’s Avengers Campus has already been open for several weeks, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland are yet to open the doors to their very own versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed superhero land, which are said to be set within the ‘Marvel Theme Park Universe’, an alternate reality to the MCU.

The Disney California Adventure version features WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT! The Disneyland Paris version will feature an Iron Man-themed roller coaster, as well as its own version of the Spider-Man ride. Hong Kong Disneyland’s version will be Stark Expo-themed, and will include Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! and more.

While no official dates have been revealed for Disneyland Paris or Hong Kong Disneyland, we know that the former will be in 2022, and the latter in 2023. But at least we have a good idea of the variety we can expect – at Disneyland California, besides the attractions, there’s Avengers Headquarters and Ancient Sanctum from Doctor Strange, and themed eateries such as Pym Test Kitchen and Shawarma Palace.

