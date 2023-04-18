The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood After 4 12 months Absence

After a four-year break, the Dark Arts nighttime present at Hogwarts Castle is again at Universal Studios Hollywood for choose nights in the course of the spring and summer time. The expertise is inclusive of standard park admission and begins from nightfall to park shut.

The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle

This is the primary time the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle expertise is being showcased exterior the Halloween season, and it’s considerably totally different from the Orlando model. It uniquely provides the patronus drone finale (relying on climate) and can run in Hogsmeade at Hogwarts Castle from March 25 by April 9, May 27 by May 29, and June 17 by August 1.

The present primarily consists of projection-mapping on the citadel itself and options Lord Voldemort, his follower group of Death Eaters, Dementors, and numerous different magical creatures. Death Eaters might be seen wandering round Hogsmeade working towards darkish magic and casting depraved spells amongst visitors.

Below is how Universal Studios Hollywood describes the expertise:

Find a second of hope hidden within the darkness once you see Dark Arts at Hogwarts™ Castle gentle up the sky with music and dwell particular results. As darkness falls at Hogwarts™ citadel, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and different unspeakable creatures cloak the stone partitions with sinister pictures from the darker facet of magic. Experience the fire-engulfed military of Inferi, the soul-draining breath of Dementors™ and the haunting picture of Lord Voldemort™ as you stare in awe on the citadel’s takeover. This highly effective spectacle is accompanied by an atmospheric musical rating created by John Williams.

The Hollywood Dark Arts present took over two years to design, and a partnership with Intel helped deliver the concept of a drone patronus attraction to actuality.

In the world of Harry Potter, a patronus attraction is a spell that conjures a cheerful reminiscence and helps a witch or wizard to keep off the highly effective soul and emotion-sucking will of Dementors. Each particular person’s patronus takes on the type of numerous animals related to their persona. Harry’s is a stag, which you’ll be able to see try to beat the darkness within the finale.

Share your pleasure for this nighttime spectacular’s return within the feedback under.

For data on the model at Universal Islands of Adventure, try our protection of its return final 12 months.

