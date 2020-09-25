Top Reasons for Spending Fall at Universal Orlando Resort

Not to sound like every millennial in your Instagram feed, but I really do love the fall months. I’ve got a September birthday, a love of sweaters, and a pretty consistent hankering for pumpkin-chocolate-chip-cookies.

Fall is my time to shine and with the smaller crowds, cooler weather, and some real tasty fall treats, Universal Orlando Resort is my place to do so.

And I am happy to tell you all the reasons why. Or, honestly, you can just check here for all our current fall offerings.

Halloween Vibes

While Halloween Horror Nights is off for 2020, the teams at Universal Orlando Resort have made sure to salvage at least SOME of this crazy year with some spooky offerings throughout the parks.

First off, there is the phenomenal Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store . The theming alone is an homage to years past and the extensive merchandise offerings include several must-haves for any horror junkie. You can get throwback designs from your favorite event years on T-shirts and posters, your favorite icons on collectible glasses and lanyards, and even limited edition items.

playing at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk throughout the fall months. Scarecrow Stalk is your chance to come search for horror in all the right places. There will be thirteen unique scarecrows and skeletons throughout Universal Studios Florida and a prize at the end of the journey once you’ve found them all.

Check out some of the ways to find HHN Vibes at Universal Orlando.

Fall Food and Beverage

Fall food and beverage items can be found in several locations and I highly recommend sampling them all. Sure it will be a lot of steps, but, c’mon, you could use them after treats like these…

Try some HHN-inspired desserts like Werewolf Chocolate Cake Pops and Beating Heart Sour Gummies in the HHN Tribute Store.

Volcano Bay

Picture Credit: IG @larifp

While the weather is a little cooler in the fall months in Florida, it’s always swimsuit weather at Volcano Bay because of the beautiful invention of temperature-controlled water! A visit to Volcano Bay in the fall is pretty much guaranteed to offer beautiful and breezy weather, be relatively low on crowds, and still involve all of the thrill and chill opportunities you’re looking for, just with shorter lines.

The Hotels Get In On The Fall Action, Too

Staying at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel is the best way to ensure you’re close to the action of the theme parks, have access to a ton of great theme park benefits, and just have an exceptional, themed, comfortable stay. All of this is always true, but even truer in the fall when the hotels get in on the cozy vibes for their guests. I’ve personally already got a handful of stays planned at Universal hotels in the coming months and am most looking forward to…

HHN Icon Cocktails – I’m still internally deciding which I’ll order first, The Director (Ketel One Vodka, Kahlua, Amaretto, Heavy Cream) or The Chance (Bacardi Superior Rum, Aperol, Sour, orange bitters, orange, soda). Both of these cocktails are available at Velvet Bar and Beach Club at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando; Bula at Loews Royal Pacific Resort; Swizzle Lounge at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort; and Sand Bar Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. So wherever you choose to stay this fall, you can grab one of these cocktails and will likely catch me doing the same.

There you have it, my favorite fall things and, honestly, my agenda for the next few months. Let us know in the comments below what your favorite fall indulgences at Universal Orlando Resort are and don’t forget to come see us soon to experience it all!