If you are a fan of the classic flash mob scene that we often see as a big grand gesture in movies, or a hilarious YouTube video, you are going to love what happened at Universal Orlando Resort.

As Guests enter the theme park area, they must walk through Universal’s CityWalk, the shopping and eatery section of Universal. Well, it seems that during spring break, some Guests wanted to put on an extra show for others who were also entering.

It seems that there is a current TikTok trend that has users creating content to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” and popular TikToker Rony (@rony_boyy) decided to create a flash mob with some of his friends at Universal.

TikTokers typically often film at both Universal and Disney World, but the talent and coordination that this video required really brings it to a new level!

