Universal Orlando Closes Beloved Location

Universal Orlando Resort Guests take pleasure in going from retailer to retailer and seeing all of the completely different merchandise. However, one beloved location at Universal Orlando is not any extra.

Universal Orlando is a in style vacationer spot for its theme parks. Universal has two completely different theme parks and a water park: Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Island of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Each theme park could be very completely different. At Universal Studios Florida, Guests can take pleasure in E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, The Simpsons Ride, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and plenty of different sights. Universal’s Island of Adventure consists of sights like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Doctor Doom Fearfall, The Amazing Adventure of Spider-man, and plenty of extra

However, we’re unhappy to report that one beloved space will probably be Universal Studios Florida. The Hello Kitty Store, positioned in Production Central and Hollywood, will probably be closing after a few years opened within the spot. The Hello Kitty Store included extra than simply Hello Kitty a part of a retailer that included Betty Boop, Funko, and Universal Studios normal merchandise.

Universal described this retailer as stepping by means of a rainbow archway into the supercute world of Hello Kitty. This retail expertise stars the worldwide icon and her Sanrio® buddies in 4 uniquely themed areas. Browse attire, equipment, plush toys, and souvenirs whereas indulging in candy treats nearly too cute to eat. Universal has slowly been shifting Hello Kitty out. Guests are excited to see what’s to return within the place of Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty, additionally identified by her full title Kitty White, is a fictional character created by Yuko Shimizu, at present designed by Yuko Yamaguchi, and owned by the Japanese firm Sanrio. Hello Kitty is definitely noticed by her huge pink bow and her white fur.

Inside Universal tweeted a photograph of the Hello Kitty retailer closing.

The Hello Kitty Store in Universal Studios Florida has formally closed.https://t.co/ONN0KdLbeN — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) November 30, 2022

Will you miss the Hello Kitty Store?

