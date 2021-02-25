



Universal Orlando confirmed today that its Barney show has closed permanently and will not return to Universal Studios Florida.

A Day in the Park with Barney debuted in 1995, as part of the Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone expansion that took over the site of Bates Motel and the walkway to the old Hard Rock Cafe outside the park. Featuring the characters from the then-popular “Barney & Friends” children’s TV show, the indoor production might have been best known for a nifty staging trick that allowed the titular purple dinosaur to appear out of nowhere in the middle of the theater at the start of the show.

The show invited children and their families to sing along with several popular songs from the TV show, accompanied by multiple atmospheric effects, including falling leaves from the “sky” above. (One of those leaves fell into our family diaper bag and then remained on our refrigerator for years.) After the show, visitors exited…

